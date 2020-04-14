Salina Downtown Offering Gift Card Stimulus Through “Local Love BOGO Promo”

Salina Downtown Inc. is offering customers an extra incentive to shop local in a Buy One, Get One Free promotion with gift cards to downtown businesses.

“We understand the emotional and economic hardships our small businesses are currently facing”, stated Penny Bettles, Executive Director of Salina Downtown, Inc. “It is up to us, the community, to continue to support our local small businesses through this incredibly tough time. Without small businesses our economy would simply not grow and thrive.” Bettles said.

Currently there are twenty-three downtown businesses participating in the program. To purchase your gift card, visit www.salinadowntown.com/shop. Select two cards, one you will pay for, and one you will get for free! Be sure to use the coupon code DOWNTOWNBOGO to receive the free gift card. Salina Downtown, Inc. will safely mail your gift cards within 3-5 business days.

Salina Downtown, Inc. has raised $4,750 from organizations around the community. “Without their funding and help this project would not be possible” stated Bettles.

“While I am super pleased with the amount raised in just a week, I also know that more funding is needed to make this a success.” If you are interested in donating to this program, please visit www.salinadowntown.com/shop or email Penny Bettles at [email protected]