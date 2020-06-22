Salina Dentistry Offering Scholarships For Local Students

A Salina dental care facility is offering scholarships for high school and college students from around the area, however, time to apply is running out.

New Horizons Dental Care is offering full scholarships for local students aged 15-27+, to attend America’s #1 Motivational Leadership Summer Program, LEAP Week. As longtime supporters of the LEAP Foundation, Drs. Guy and Kate Gross are passionate about the life-changing impact the LEAP Leadership program has on young adults’ career and life.

“Our mission has always been ‘doing good’ in our community and it’s our passion to help young people get a great start in life,” said dentist Dr. Guy Gross, who along with his wife and fellow dentist Dr. Kate Gross own New Horizons Dental Care. “For years we have been able to send two students per year on full scholarship to the UCLA campus for a summer program called LEAP Week. This year because of the need for a virtual campus, we have the opportunity to send many more.”

LEAP Week will take place July 20-24 on a virtual and interactive platform. The event will feature celebrity speakers including Mark Wahlberg, Paula Abdul, Dennis Quaid, Apolo Ohno, Jason Alexander and Diplo, along with TED and TEDx speakers, business leaders, and philanthropists. During the program, topics not typically taught in school are covered such as goal setting, time management, interviewing, mentorship, gratitude, how to apply for and land a job, and more.

New Horizons Dental Care encourages qualifying students to apply to attend LEAP Week by July 1. Applications can be submitted online at www.leapfoundation.com/2020/ and students should use the name “Dr. Guy Gross” when asked who is sponsoring them. Limited scholarships are available.

Who: Local High School and College Students Aged 15-27+

What: LEAP Week – America’s #1 Motivational Leadership Summer Program featuring TED and TEDx Speakers, Business Leaders, Celebrities, Philanthropists and MORE. During the program, topics not typically taught in school are covered such as goal setting, time management, interviewing, mentorship, gratitude, how to apply for & land a job, and more.

When & Where: This year LEAP Week will be hosted July 20-24 on a groundbreaking virtual and interactive platform for an entertaining, exciting, and educational experience.

Cost: $0! – New Horizons Dental Care is covering the $449 fee and giving qualifying students a FULL Scholarship!

How To Apply: Submit your application online at www.leapfoundation.com/2020/ by July 1! When enrolling, please use the name – Dr. Guy Gross – when asked who is sponsoring you. Hurry, limited scholarships are available!