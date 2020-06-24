Salina Dental Care Facility Has Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

A dental care facility in Salina has an employee test positive for COVID-19.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, Salina Family Healthcare Center says an employee at the Salina Family Dental Center has tested positive for the virus.

The healthcare provider says that all appropriate steps have been taken to notify possible contacts and asks those who were at the facility on the morning of June 19 to call 785-826-9017 if you have not been contacted by Salina Family Healthcare.

The full release can be read below:

“Salina Family Healthcare Center takes the health, wellness, and safety of the Salina community seriously. As such, we are informing the public that we have had our first COVID-19 positive case among our Salina Family Dental Center employees. All appropriate steps have been taken to notify possible contacts. Based on our best information, exposures would be limited to the morning of June 19 only. If you have not been contacted, we think you are safe, but if you have additional questions, please call 785-826-9017. We will assist you in any way we can. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients and our staff, Salina Family Healthcare Dental Center will temporarily close effective immediately for testing of dental clinic employees, as appropriate, and deep cleaning of the dental clinic. This level of response to a positive test, when feasible, represents the type of testing and isolation we feel is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The dental clinic will reopen when we are confident that we can maintain the safe environment that our patients deserve. Salina Family Healthcare Center’s medical clinic, behavioral health, and pharmacy remain open. Aggressive cleaning, required masking, and a separate area for patients with symptoms consistent with COVID are just a few steps we are taking to keep our patients and staff safe. Salina Family Healthcare Center is on the front line of healthcare for our community, testing and treating for COVID-19, caring for all of the other health concerns that continue even with an ongoing pandemic, and working with other community partners to keep Salina safe. This work will not end.”