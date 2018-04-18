Salina Dealership Earns Highest Award

A long-time Salina auto dealership has earned a couple of prestigious industry awards.

On Wednesday Long McArthur Ford in Salina received a VIP visit from Dearborn, Michigan. Ford Motor Company presented them with the President’s Award for 2017. Not only did Long McArthur receive the award for 2017, they were also winners in 2015 and 2016 “Very few dealerships in the country are able to win in 3 consecutive years. It goes to show how great our customers are and how much everyone at Long McArthur cares about the customer”, said Derek Lee, the General Manager for Long McArthur Ford.

Ford Motor Company spokesperson Mark Klossner told KSAL News that very few dealerships earn the President’s Award. Out of over 250 dealerships in the Kansas City region only 10, including Long McArthur, earned the award.

In addition to the Ford Presidents Award this year Long McArthur also earned the Lincoln President’s Award for the first time since the dealerships opened 67 years ago.

The President’s awards are awarded to the highest achieving dealerships in the country for Sales and Service satisfaction The award is the highest recognition a Ford dealership can achieve.

To say “Thank You” to the over 100 employees that showed such great care for the customer, Long McArthur catered in a BBQ lunch with all of the sides on lunch Wednesday.

“There is a secret to our success”, Lee said. “North and West McArthur genuinely care about every person that works here. When that kind of investment in people starts at the top, you end up with people in every department that genuinely care about every customer.”

Ford Motor Company also noted that Long McArthur is on track for a record 4th year based on sales volume and customer satisfaction so far this year. “Long McArthur consistently sells 300% or more of the objective that we set for them at Ford Motor Company and 900% of what Lincoln Motor Company projects” Klossner added.