Salina Crimestoppers 5-18-18

A couple of burglaries in which numerous items were stolen, including multiple guns, are this this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

On Tuesday May 15, 2018 between 7:30AM and 6:55PM, unknown suspects forced entry into a residence in the 500 block of S. Brookville Rd. Several guns were stolen along with numerous pieces of men’s and women’s jewelry. Notable items include: a Browning Arms 12 gauge shotgun; a Sako Finnbear 30-06 rifle; a Winchester 12 gauge; a Marlin 12 gauge; a Springfield 45-70; a Marlin .22 rifle; a Smith & Wesson .22 nine shot revolver; a PSE compound bow; a butterfly necklace; a pearl necklace; a gold ring with a basketball emblem & garnet stone; a 1988 class ring with a cheerleader on it; numerous other pieces of jewelry including costume jewelry and watches; and a Husqvarna chainsaw.

Total loss and damages is nearly $6500.

On Wednesday May 16, 2018 between 3:00PM and 5:00PM, unknown suspects forced entry into a residence in the 3000 block of Country Club Rd. Numerous items of jewelry and other items were stolen. Notable items include: two (2) Trek bicycles (a silver & white men’s 29” bike and a white women’s bike); a 35mm Minolta SLR camera; a gold amethyst stone ring; a fossilized dinosaur bone silver necklace; a fossil pine cone & agate silver necklace; a silver/turquoise bracelet with a blue, green, and red cuff; a silver Nepali cuff bracelet with Sanskrit writing; two (2) silver Indian-stamped Hopi bracelets; a silver Indian-stamped Navajo bracelet; and numerous other pieces of jewelry including gold and silver rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Total loss and damages is estimated to be in excess of $5700.