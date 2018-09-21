Salina Crime Stoppers 9-21-18

A pair of burglaries that might be connected at this weeks Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Friday September 7, 2018, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigated two burglaries that each occurred that day between 5:30 AM and 2:15 PM.

Just after 1:00 PM deputies responded to a residence in the 3600 block of S. Ohio St. The front door of the residence had been forced open. Multiple items were stolen and several more were damaged. Stolen were: an Apple laptop, an Apple iPad, an Apple iWatch, a Garmin GPS golf watch, two (2) blue tooth speakers, two (2) bowling balls and bowling equipment, and two (2) Samsung TVs (one 32″ and one 50″).

Total loss and damage is estimated to be in excess of $3200.

Just after 2:00 PM deputies responded to a residence in the 2300 block of N. Hedville Rd. The front door of the residence had been forced open. Multiple items were stolen, to include: a Stihl chainsaw and Stihl hedge trimmers, a 46″ Samsung TV, a Winchester .410 shotgun, a Porter Cable drill and misc. other hand tools, a gold Seiko watch, and a Bose soundbar.

Total loss and damage is also estimated to be in excess of $3200.

It is unknown if these crimes are related, however that possibility can’t be ruled out.

