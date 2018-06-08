Salina Crime Stoppers 6-8-18

A case involving the theft of a motorcycle and criminal damage to property is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, back on April 27th individuals were observed loading a motorcycle onto a flatbed pickup truck in the 200 block of S. Hugh Street in Kipp. The make/model of the stolen motorcycle is unknown.

The window of at least 1 vehicle on the property was also broken out.

The suspect vehicle was described as an approximate 1988-1992 model year black Ford F-150 with a flatbed. The suspects were described as two white males in their 20’s. One male was described as 5’10” – 6’ and heavy set. The second male was described as 5’10” – 6’ with a thin build and a mustache.

Total loss and damages is estimated to be nearly $2000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crime Stoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.