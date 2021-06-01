Salina Country Club Sold

An organization that has been in Salina for over 100 years is under new ownership. JRI Hospitality says they have have purchased the Salina Country Club’

According to JRI, they plan on making improvements to the existing facility. Those include:

A new parking lot

Installing a new roof

Upgrading the club’s dining areas

Integrating new technologies to enhance the member experience

A technology they are planning on adding is a state-of-the-art golf simulator. This will allow members to practice and analyze their swing, track their performance, and play on various courses. It’s the ultimate golf experience outside of actually stepping on the green.

JRI Hospitality owns and operates more than sixty Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers nationwide as well as two Mokas Cafe restaurants in Kansas and seven Chompie’s restaurants in Arizona.