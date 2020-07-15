Salina Comic Con to be Held This Weekend

Salina’s popular Comic Con event will be held as scheduled this weekend at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. According to the venue, this year’s event will be held in the arena to allow for more space in-between vendors and to give guests plenty of room to practice social distancing.

Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. In addition to vendors, costumed characters from 501st Legion, a Star Wars fan club will be on hand for photo opportunities, as well as replica cars from TV’s Supernatural and the Resident Evil video game series.

A cosplay (character costume) contest will be held each afternoon at 3:00 pm. Saturday’s contest is for ages 14 & up; Sunday’s contest is ages 13 & younger. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best cosplay each day.

Outside of the events center, the American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 9 am to 4 pm. All donors will receive a limited-edition Wonder Woman 1984 t-shirt courtesy of the American Red Cross, while supplies last.

New to the event this year are enhanced health & safety measures which Tony’s Pizza Events Center has put in place to keep its guests & staff safe:

All staff members, vendors or performers will be temperature checked before being allowed to enter the building.

All staff members will wear masks or face shields during events.

All guests are required to wear masks, per City/County ordinance.

Thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces during the event.

Line cues will display reminders to social distance from other guests.

Concession stands now have plexiglass barriers between staff and guests.

“We want our guests and our employees alike to know that every precautionary measure we’ve implemented is to ensure their health and safety while they are at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center,” said Susan Trafton, Spectra’s General Manager at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. “Our goal is to always give our guests an enjoyable, straightforward, familiar—and above all, safe—experience.”

The Salina Comic Con runs from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, July 18th; and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, July 19th. Saturday tickets are $10, and Sunday tickets are $8. Kids ages 8 & under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for Salina Comic Con are available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, or by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469).

In accordance with the guidance and recommendations set forth by the CDC and local health officials, we respectfully request that the following guests not attend events at Tony’s Pizza Events Center: