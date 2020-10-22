Salina Coat Drive Looking for Donations

Jeremy Bohn
October 22, 2020

Two Salina churches are combining to organize a coat drive this Saturday, with the goal of keeping the less fortunate warm this winter.

First Presbyterian and Sunrise Presbyterian churches are hosting a combined coat drive this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, on the north side of the building.

Paul McAfee from the Sunrise Presbyterian Church says that lots of coats are needed to keep people warm this winter in Salina and that the two churches are currently looking for gently used coats to be donated.

 

Even without more donations from the public, McAfee says that the churches already have plenty of warm clothes to offer in a variety of sizes and styles to fit all ages.

 

Safety precautions are being used during the drive to prevent the spread of COIVD-19, however. McAfee emphasizes that masks must be worn at all times during the drive. Also on Saturday, the churches will allow five individuals or family units in at a time to shop for coats. There is also a limit of one coat per individual.

Drop off times to donate a coat are both Thursday and Friday nights from 5-7 p.m.

October 22, 2020

