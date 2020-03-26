Salina Closing All Playgrounds, Picnic Shelters

Due to COVID-19 and in keeping with best practices for the continued health of the community, all playgrounds and picnic shelters operated by the City of Salina are being closed beginning Friday. They will remain closed until further notice.

Playgrounds and picnic shelters affected by this closure are:

Bill Burke Park

Centennial Park

Centennial Park Country Club Park

East Crawford Recreation Area

Gleniffer Hill Park

Hawthorne Park

Indian Rock Park

Jerry Ivey Park

Kennedy Park

Kenwood Park

Lakewood Park

Meadowlark Park

Oakdale Park

Oxbow Park

Pacific Park

Parker Park

Phillips Park

Riverside Park

Magnolia Soccer Complex

Schilling Park

Steve Hawley Park

Sunset Park

Thomas Park

Woodland Park

While use of playgrounds and picnic shelters are restricted, open space in parks and trails are available for use. The city urges citizens to actively practice social distancing and keep six feet away from other park users.