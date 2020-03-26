Salina Closing All Playgrounds, Picnic Shelters

Due to COVID-19 and in keeping with best practices for the continued health of the community, all playgrounds and picnic shelters operated by the City of Salina are being closed beginning Friday. They will remain closed until further notice.
Playgrounds and picnic shelters affected by this closure are:
- Bill Burke Park
Centennial Park
- Country Club Park
- East Crawford Recreation Area
- Gleniffer Hill Park
- Hawthorne Park
- Indian Rock Park
- Jerry Ivey Park
- Kennedy Park
- Kenwood Park
- Lakewood Park
- Meadowlark Park
- Oakdale Park
- Oxbow Park
- Pacific Park
- Parker Park
- Phillips Park
- Riverside Park
- Magnolia Soccer Complex
- Schilling Park
- Steve Hawley Park
- Sunset Park
- Thomas Park
- Woodland Park
While use of playgrounds and picnic shelters are restricted, open space in parks and trails are available for use. The city urges citizens to actively practice social distancing and keep six feet away from other park users.