Salina Civic Group Wins Regional Honors

Altrusa International of Salina, Kansas Inc. garnered numerous regional awards during recent judging of service projects by the 23 Altrusa clubs across Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma that comprise District Eight.

The local chapter of Altrusa International is comprised of women ages 25 and up from Salina and surrounding towns, who create and implement service projects to directly benefit those in Saline County.

Awards won by Altrusa International of Salina include first place for club display board, second-place tie for club communications (newsletter, website, social media), second place for club yearbook, second place for the Mamie L. Bass Award with “Kids On The Move” in partnership with Saint Francis Ministries, and second place for the Nina Fay Calhoun Award, with “Days for Girls, Part II.”

Altrusa Salina also was awarded third place in the Letha H. Brown Award for “Children & Young Adults Should Have Books” and third place in the Billie Jean Ward Award for the club’s annual fall Pumpkin Sale fundraiser.

Additionally, two members of Altrusa Salina received individual recognition. Past club President/past District Eight Governor Linda K Smith was recognized as a Lamplighter Award honoree, for her years of service as the editor of the District Service Bulletin publication. Club Vice President Michele Nightingale was chosen as the District Eight Rising Star.

Altrusa Salina celebrated is 75th year of community service in 2019. To inquire about donating to or volunteering for an Altrusa Salina literacy initiative or other project or to inquire about membership, contact Club President Kristina Litchman at [email protected] or Membership Co-Chair Barbara Royse at 316-641-6969.