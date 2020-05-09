Salina City / County Building Slowly Reopening

The Salina City / County building will continue its slow process of reopening to the public.

According to Saline County, they continue to safeguard staff and citizens conducting business in the building. Beginning Monday, May 11th both the North and South entrances will be open for access. The other two entrances on the East and West sides will remain locked.

All Departments continue to strongly encourage citizens to utilize phone, online, or mail-in options to conduct business with City and County departments.

They have taken the following steps to support and safeguard staff and customers:

Floor markings and signage to promote safe physical distancing.

Limits to the number of citizens entering certain offices at one time.

Enhanced daily sanitation practices, including increased frequency of cleaning commonly used areas.

Installation of plexiglass partitions in certain departments.

We encourage citizens and staff to wear cloth face masks while inside the building.

Some departments in the building may not be open fully, we encourage citizens to call beforehand.

Please see the following information regarding any specific operations to departments:

Saline County Departments:

Saline County Treasurer 309-5860 – Second half of property taxes are due May 10th. Mailing in of payments or online payments is highly encouraged https://www.saline.org/Departments/Treasurer.

Vehicle Registration 309-5860 – There will be limits to the number of citizens allowed inside the office at one time. Online renewals are highly encouraged.

Saline County Appraiser 309-5800 – Appointments are highly encouraged.

Saline County Planning & Zoning 309-5813 – Appointments are highly encouraged.

County Attorney’s Office 309-5815 – Offices remain closed to the public. If you have questions regarding a pending case, please contact the County Attorney’s office.

Saline County District Court 309-5843 – Courts will resume Monday, May 11th. If you have questions regarding a pending court case, please contact the District Court office.

Register of Deeds 309-5855 – Abstractors can drop off paperwork in the Deeds’ office.

No passports are being processed at this time. All other business will be conducted by appointment only.

Saline County Clerk/Elections 309-5820 – Normal operations.

Saline County Board of County Commissioners 309-5825 – In-person meetings have resumed. Measures have been implemented to maintain proper physical distancing.

City of Salina Departments:

Water Customer Accounting 309-5740: To avoid future shut-off or rising balances, please continue to make whatever payment is possible by any of the following options: