Salina Churches Plan A Second Coat Drive

After a successful coat drive launched this past weekend, a pair of Salina churches will continue to help keep the needing warm this winter.

Paul McAfee with Sunrise Presbyterian Church says that the church, in conjunction with First Presbyterian Church, will again host another coat drive this Saturday, Oct. 31.

The two churches combined for a first coat drive this past weekend and 105 coats were given away.

However, they still have coats, hoodies and other warm items of many sizes to give away. They are still accepting donations as well. McAfee says if anyone has gently used coats to give away, to come by between 9 and 11 a.m. this Saturday to donate.

Safety precautions will be used as masks are mandatory and all shoppers must adhere to social distancing. There is a one coat per individual limit.

The second coat drive is this Saturday at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.