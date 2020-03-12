Salina Church Cancelling Service

A Salina church is cancelling Sunday services as a precaution to keep its members safe from illness.

According to First Presbyterian Church, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, they will not host a service this Sunday, March 15th. The church says it’s for the safety of their members.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that people should exercise vigilance when attending large public gatherings, particularly those people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions.

There are mass events guidance documents from the Centers from Disease Control available on KDHE’s website, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.