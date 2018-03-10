Salina Chorale Festival Monday

Multiple choirs will come together for the 2018 Salina Choral Festival on Monday. The show will feature a mass choir consisting of five area high schools and the Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale, accompanied by a chamber orchestra of local musicians from the Salina Symphony.

Choral Festival participants will attend a day of rehearsals including a vocal workshop. The day will culminate in a concert performance at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 12, open to the public, under the direction of KWU Professor and Salina Symphony Conductor Ken Hakoda.

The student choirs are from Sacred Heart High School, Salina Central High School and Salina South High School, joined by choirs from Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth high schools, and the Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale. Each choir will perform separate pieces, then will join for a mass-choir grand finale singing the works, “How Can I Keep From Singing” by Mack Wilberg, and “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter.

The Monday, March 12 concert is at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Downtown Salina. Cost for the 7 p.m. concert is $5 for general admission seating, payable only at the door.

The 2018 Salina Chorale Festival workshop and performance is co-sponsored by Kansas Wesleyan University and Salina Arts & Humanities.