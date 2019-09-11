Salina Check Washing Scheme

Authorities in Salina are investigating a check washing scheme that has claimed multiple victims.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that thieves are going through mailboxes with the flags up and looking for checks that are typically addressed to utility providers.

Over the past couple of weeks, the thieves steal the envelopes with checks inside and then white wash the checks to an altered name and amount before cashing them.

Victims have been reported in the 200 block of S. 9th St., 600 block of S. Santa Fe Ave., and the 1400 block of Meyer.

One victim wrote a check for $377.77. The thief cashed the white washed check for $1,377.77. A second victim wrote a check for $758 before being washed and cashed for $1,700.

Authorities suggest taking check payments to the post office in person.