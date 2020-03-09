Salina Chase Ends in McPherson Co.

A Salina man is facing numerous traffic violations after leading law enforcement on on a high speed pursuit.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, an officer on patrol Saturday night attempted to make a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Broadway after he observed a 2015 Toyota Civic driving with no tail lights on. The vehicle did not pull over but sped up.

The chase wound southward and spilled onto I-135 where Kansas Highway Patrol continued the pursuit until deploying spike strips in McPherson County to disable the vehicle.

Troopers arrested the driver, 19-year-old Mason Barnes on charges that could include felony flee and eluding plus no drivers license. His female passenger was not injured during the chase and was released without being charged.