Salina Man Charged After Hitting Woman With a Vehicle

A man is charged for allegedly hitting a woman with a vehicle at a Salina bar’s parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Campbell, Salina, for his alleged involvement in a early Saturday morning incident that left a woman hospitalized.

Law enforcement say the incident happened at the Blind Pig, 2051 Market Pl., before 3 a.m. Saturday. A witness told authorities that a 38-year-old Salina woman was standing in the parking lot when Campbell allegedly pulled up in his vehicle and exchanged words with the woman.

Campbell then slapped her in the face and took off in his vehicle. While he was leaving, his car hit the victim.

The victim had injuries to her face, hands and legs, but could not remember what happened to her. She was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with a swollen right eye, severe road rash on her right knee, severe bruising and lacerations below her left knee and a swollen left ankle.

Witnesses told authorities that a blue “lifted” SUV hit the victim. Police later found a 2001 Ford Excursion that matched the description, in front of a residence at 1320 Gypsum. Also in the front seat of the vehicle was a baggie of marijuana.

Police arrested Campbell and have charged him with aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.