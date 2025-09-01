Salina Central Ushers in New Era at QB, Eyes Another Strong Season

The Mustangs head into the 2025 season eager to return to form, following several strong campaigns in recent years under head coach Mark Sandbo. Since 2021, Central has averaged six wins per season, though the team took a step back in 2024 with a 4-5 record that included narrow road losses to Arkansas City and Andover.

With a solid core of returning talent on both sides of the ball and the addition of a dynamic new quarterback to ignite the offense, another productive season is expected.

Under Coach Sandbo, the Mustangs have primarily run a power spread offense that requires the quarterback to make decisions pre and post snap. This season will be no different and while they’ve been known to throw the ball effectively, consistently running the football will be paramount to their success.

Central’s quarterback this season will be junior Griffin Hall, who is set to start at the varsity level for the first time.

During fall camp, head coach Mark Sandbo described Hall as a “dynamic athlete” who won’t be overwhelmed by the complexities of the offensive system, thanks to his familiarity with the system from his time in middle school and at the junior varsity level. Sandbo added that Hall could quickly end up as one of the best quarterbacks to run this specific style of offense.

Hall has demonstrated his ability to be coached during fall practices, maintained consistent accuracy in throwing drills, and quickly self-corrects when errors occur. His elusiveness and running ability also stand out as soon as you watch him play.

Protection of the quarterback is a must, and the Mustangs have the bodies on the offensive line to do just that. Senior Kaden Snyder has already committed to play offensive line at KU and alongside him, junior Warrick VanBlaricon is thought to be a future Power 5 lineman by his coaches. Both Snyder and VanBlaricon stand 6’5, weighing nearly 600 pounds combined. Last year’s center Saijon Mills returns in the middle of the offensive line as well. Both Snyder and VanBlaricon stand 6’5, weighing nearly 600 pounds combined.

In addition to protecting, they’ll be looking to open up the ground game for returning running back Cooper Reeves as well. As a junior, Reeves rushed for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to an All-League 2nd selection and All-State honorable mention.

Two more seniors are set up to have career years on the outside in wide receivers Bodie Rodriguez and Keaton Smith. Rodriguez had 33 receptions for 439 yards and 7 touchdowns while Smith caught 22 balls for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Senior Abram Owings adds another dynamic layer to this year’s squad. A true chess piece, Owings can line up at multiple positions and influence the game on both sides of the ball, series after series.

Along with Owings on defense, Central is excited to return four more seniors in linebacker Jesus Delgado, defensive end Conner Carter, and defensive backs Kory Serocki and Jeremiah Smith.

One of the many goals for the 2025 Mustangs includes a win in week 1 against crosstown rival Salina South to claim the Mayor’s Cup trophy and bragging rights for the next 364 days. The Mustangs have beaten the Cougars in four consecutive Mayor’s Cup showdowns.

After a 55-13 win over South to open last season, the Mustangs dropped a game they feel they should have won against Arkansas City 31-30 in week 2. Central did not win back-to-back games in 2024 and Coach Sandbo believes their focus has to improve for that to happen many times this season.

Along with improved focus, this team’s identity will make them fun to watch as well. When asked about the way his team will play, Coach Sandbo used three words: Tempo, Execution and Physicality.

The excitement to watch this team on the field is palpable and with a familiar support system around their first year starting quarterback, the Mustangs have high hopes for what they could achieve this season.

It all starts this Friday with a rivalry renewed. You can listen to the Mayor’s Cup broadcast on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM and/or Y-93.7 starting at 6:45 local time.

Full 2025 Football Schedule

9/5- @ Salina South

9/12- Vs Arkansas City

9/19- Vs Haysville-Campus

9/26- @ Eisenhower

10/3- @ Newton

10/10- Vs Andover Central

10/16- Vs Andover

10/24- @ Goddard