Salina Central Takes Control Against Eisenhower in Second Half

FINAL:

CENTRAL 49

EISENHOWER 20



Salina Central defeated the Eisenhower Tigers 49-20 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Salina Central won the opening toss but opted to differ to the second half. Eisenhower moved the ball on their first drive but were forced to punt by the Mustangs. Salina Central on their first possession scored on a 1 yard touchdown run by Cooper Reves that was set up by a big pass play to Keaton Smith. The Mustangs forced Eisenhower to punt again on their next drive, where the Mustangs capitalized with a 25 yard touchdown pass from Griffin Hall to Bodie Rodriguez.

Eisenhower would start their scoring on a 40 yard touchdown pass from Eli Ribaduo to Hayden Nall. On the touchdown pass, a roughing the passer penalty on Salina Central was called, which moved the ball up on the ensuing kickoff. The Tigers opted to attempt an onside kick and they recovered the ball in Mustang territory. They would score again quickly on a 17 yard pass from Ribaduo to Trenton Taylor to tie the football game up at 13.

However this Mustang offense could not be stopped. A 50 yard run by Reves set up up a 16 yard touchdown pass from Hall to Keaton Smith. After a Mustang defensive stand stopped the Tigers on 4th down. The Mustangs fired back with a 1 yard touchdown run by Abram Owings. Eisenhower would strike back however with a 13 yard touchdown pass from Ribaduo to Nall. Right before halftime, the Mustangs would add an Elijah Duxler field goal to make the halftime score, 30-20.

The second half was all Salina Central. The Mustangs shut out the Tigers in the second half, turning the Tigers over on downs twice. The three additional touchdowns for the Mustangs included a 25 yard pass from Hall to Rodriguez, a 21 yard pass from Hall to Smith and another Abram Owings rushing touchdown. Salina Central controlled the line of scrimmage and many of the big plays from the Tigers came in the pass game.

Griffin Hall with his 4 touchdown passes was our City Plumbing & H-VAC Player of the Game. The Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the season and are on the road at Newton next week. For the Eisenhower Tigers, they drop to 1-3 on the season.

Game Audio