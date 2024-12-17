Salina Central Sweeps Goddard In The Brick House

It was a good Tuesday night for the both the Salina Central Girls and Boys on the hardwood with both squads scoring wins over the Goddard Lions

The Central girls had to hang on but squeaked out a 62-60 win in the opener. Meanwhile, the boys took control early in the 2nd quarter enroute to a workman like 48-29 win. Neither team trailed all night

GIRLS:

In a classic example of a game that was a tale of two halves, the Lady ‘Stangs raced out to a 40-11 halftime lead. However, everything that went right in the first half went south in the second half. Goddard had the final possession of the game with a chance to win, but the Lions never got off a potential game winning shot.

Central was led in scoring by Tessa Synder with a game high 17 points. Two other Central girls were in double digits with both Grace Ostmeyer and Tahilia Morris chipping in 12 each. Goddard had five double digit scorers led by Sariah Potter and Presley Schmidt who both had 13. Audianna Phillips-Blevins scored 11 while Marayah Coleman and Sadie Bowyer scored 10 each.

BOYS:

After an 8-8 first quarter, Salina Central outscored the Lions the rest of the way 40 to 21.

The Mustang’s Finley Waltman led all scorers with 12 points and was the game’s only double digit scorer. Goddard was led in scoring by D’Ervin Manuel-Phillips with 7.

The Mustang Girls evened their record at 2-2 while the Boys improved to 3-1.

Both teams travel to Newton on Friday for a doubleheader against the Railers before heading into the Christmas break.