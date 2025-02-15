Salina Central Splits Contest with Arkansas City

The Lady Mustangs got off to a fast start against Ark City, but the 14-1 Bulldogs led after each quarter and defeated Salina Central 46-31. Salina Central struggled at times with transition defense as Ark City had many fast break opportunities that were set up by Mustang turnovers or missed shots. Once the defense was set for the Mustangs, they had some really nice possessions leading to multiple shot clock violations against the Bulldogs. Salina Central went back to their new starting lineup as they did with Andover Central on Tuesday night. Lexie Guerrero led the way in scoring for the Mustangs with 12 points and commanded the offense. Ark City was led in scoring by Savannah Phillips, who had 18 points and scored in each quarter.

Each time the Mustangs seemed to be getting on a run, a big shot from Ark City took the momentum right back. Kierslynn Waggoner for Ark City hit some big three point shots in the first half to increase the Bulldog lead. In the second half Saliyah Henderson-Johnson and Savannah Phillips were impact players for Ark City, as they hit some big shots and played impressive defense. Grace Ostmeyer and Charlize Waltman played some impressive minutes for the Mustangs as well.

With the loss, Salina Central’s record now stands at 6-10 and will face Eisenhower next week. On the winning side, Ark City improved to 15-1 overall as they look to continue their impressive season so far.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Lexi Guerrero

Scoring:

Ark City 9 / 19 / 8 / 10 46

Salina Central 8 / 6 / 9 / 8 31

In the boys contest, the Salina Central Mustangs capitalized on a 27 point third quarter and took control of the contest to defeat the Ark City Bulldogs 59-46. Early in the game, Salina Central was careless with the basketball and led to some opportunities for Ark City, but they were not able to capitalize on the mistakes. The defense from Salina Central was solid, able to deflect passes and steal passes away from the Bulldogs. The Mustangs held Ark City to 16 first half points and took a 23-16 lead at the break. It was in the third quarter that Salina Central took command of the game and led 50-28 at the end of the third. Seven different Mustangs scored in the third quarter including 6 points in the quarter from Kaden Snyder and 6 points from Gannon Cole.

Ark City would come back in the final quarter as Salina Central did not record a field goal in the final eight minutes of the game. All of the Mustangs points in the fourth quarter came from the free throw line. In the end, ten different Mustangs scored in the game. Kaden Snyder ended the night with 16 points, Gannon Cole with 13 and Greyson Jones with 7 points off the bench. For Ark City, they were led in scoring by Colin Frazier with 12 points and Nathan Fleig had 11.

With the win, Salina Central improved to 7-9 overall and will take on Eisenhower next week. Ark City, with the loss, dropped to 2-16 overall.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Kaden Snyder

Scoring:

Ark City 3 / 13 / 12 / 18 46

Salina Central 9 / 14 / 27 / 9 59