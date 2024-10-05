Salina Central rolls Newton 57-7

The Salina Central Mustangs got back to their winning ways on Friday night, defeating the Newton Railers 57-7.

Salina Central (3-2) ran the ball with ease on the night, rushing for over 300 yards as a team behind their big offensive line.

Junior Running Back Cooper Reves rushed for over 100-yards for the second-straight game, tallying nearly 190 yards on just nine carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the effort. His longest rush of his Mustang career came on the opening play of the third quarter, scurrying 61-yards to the end zone.

Junior Quarterback Abram Owings also rushed for a pair of short touchdown runs on the night, as he would score from both 6-yards and 1-yard, with both coming in the opening quarter. Owings, in his limited repetitions, made his presence known, helping to further Central’s rushing attack.

Starting Quarterback Jack Gordon put together another solid outing as well, tossing for over 100 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass was Gordon’s 12th of the season.

Central played three Quarterbacks in total, as Sophomore Griffin Hall appeared for a second consecutive game, completing all five of his passing attempts for nearly 50 yards, connecting with Junior Receiver Gannon Cole on a 10-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown catch was the first of Cole’s career.

Griffin Hall, also a very capable rushing Quarterback would carry the ball for over 70 yards as well on the night.

Salina Central’s defense put together another strong effort, limiting Newton’s offense to less than 30 rushing yards in the game, and just one touchdown, coming late in the second quarter.

Central Defensive End James MacKinney put forth yet another great game, and punctuated it with an incredible, one-handed interception he then returned for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the game.

Additionally, Central blocked a pair of Newton punts on the game, with one resulting in a safety in the second quarter.

Newton falls to now 0-5 on the season with the loss, as they continue to build forward under first-year Head Coach, and Salina Central alum, Taylor Counts.

The Mustangs will next head on the road to matchup with the Andover Central Jaguars on Friday, October 11th. Andover Central had been ranked as the #1 team in Class 4A entering this week, but were upset by the Goddard Lions this week.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cooper Reves

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Isaiah White

SCORING RECAP

1st Quarter

10:19 – Salina Central, 6 YD run by Abram Owings (SC 7-0)

3:06 – Salina Central, 1 YD run by Abram Owings (SC 14-0)

2nd Quarter

9:33 – Salina Central, 21 YD pass from Jack Gordon to Bodie Rodriguez (SC 20-0)

6:50 – Salina Central, Blocked Punt for Safety (SC 22-0)

5:53 – Salina Central, 7 YD run by Cooper Reves (SC 29-0)

0:18 – Newton, 4 YD pass from Kolbie Espada to Johnathan Hill (SC 29-7)

3rd Quarter

11:44 – Salina Central, 61 YD run by Cooper Reves (SC 36-7)

6:30 – Salina Central, 20 YD interception by James MacKinney (SC 43-7)

2:56 – Salina Central, 10 YD pass from Griffin Hall to Gannon Cole (SC 50-7)

4th Quarter

7:39 – Salina Central, 4 YD run by Keaton Smith (SC 57-7)

