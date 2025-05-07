Salina Central Holds Off Andover, Honors Seniors Afterward

GAME 1 FINAL:

CENTRAL 3

ANDOVER 1



Overcast skies covered Dean Evans Stadium, as the Salina Central Mustangs welcomed the Andover Trojans for a doubleheader. Almost exactly one year to the day, the Mustangs had traveled to Andover and been swept by the Trojans.

Tuesday afternoon presented them for an opportunity to avenge those late season losses and continue their positive momentum toward the end of this season.

Both teams had 12 wins coming in, with Central winning three of its last four and Andover coming off a loss that snapped its six-game win streak.

Central’s bats made noise early against Andover’s starting pitcher Maverick Hurt. Juniors Oscar Perez and Grayton Gross singled to create traffic.

Junior Parker Graves, the Mustangs’ leader in hits, stepped to the plate with a chance to give his team an early lead. He sent a fly ball down the right field line that bounced right on the chalk, barely staying fair. Once the umpire signaled it fair, Graves turned on the jets and slid into third with a two-run triple, giving Central an early advantage.

Senior Jack Gordon was up next, as he proceeded to lace a line drive to left field scoring Graves. It ended as a three-run first inning for the Mustangs.

A three-run cushion was plenty for Grayton Gross. The Mustangs’ left-hander pitched an efficient 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Parker Graves recorded the final four outs, sealing the win with the help of a terrific game-ending double play on an outfield assist from junior Bodie Rodriguez.

Andover’s Barrett Hill looked like he may have singled to left field until Rodriguez charged to make the catch. He then noticed Aiden Henry was well off of first base, as he assumed the ball was dropping. Upon making the catch, Rodriguez fired a long throw to Tyrus Young at first base to complete the rare 7-3 double play.

It was a fun finish to game one which featured a celebration of all the seniors on the baseball team along with student manager Tyler Lemer. Maximus Maes, Jack Gordon, Seth Rogers and Tyrus Young were all honored after the opening win.

The Mustangs dropped game two, ending with a split against Andover.

GAME 2 FINAL:

ANDOVER 10

CENTRAL 4

