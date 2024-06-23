Salina Celebrates Juneteenth

There was a little heat and a little wind, mixed with a lot of sunshine and a lot of community spirit at the City Lights Stage in downtown Salina Saturday afternoon. Citizens gathered for a citywide Juneteenth celebration.

The event included multiple vendor booths and exhibits, food, and a variety of entertainment on stage. Entertainment included dancers, poet/drummer Dr. Daisy Kabagarama, local R&B/Soul artist Jon’nea Soul, and the smooth sound of Joseph Alan Fears and his band Zafaja.

A group of students were also recognized with scholarships at the event Juneteenth Scholarship Winners include:

Christopher Amoako Ababio

Kasheia Peterson

Zariyana Cathey