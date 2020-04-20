Salina Car Thief Arrested near Topeka

An argument between acquaintances in Salina leads to the crash of stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Manhattan man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL that a 43-year-old Salina woman contacted authorities on Saturday morning after a man that had been staying in her home drove away in her 2008 Dodge Caliber without permission.

The woman told officers she met Brooke McLauglin in Manhattan on Monday, and told him to leave Saturday after an argument at her home in the 900 block of Gypsum.

On Sunday morning Topeka Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol located the Dodge and a pursuit ensued that ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of Mr. McLauglin.

The car is valued at $5,000. McLaughlin could face numerous charges in the case.