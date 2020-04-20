Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 42 °

Salina Car Thief Arrested near Topeka

KSAL StaffApril 20, 2020

An argument between acquaintances in Salina leads to the crash of stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Manhattan man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL that a 43-year-old Salina woman contacted authorities on Saturday morning after a man that had been staying in her home drove away in her 2008 Dodge Caliber without permission.

The woman told officers she met Brooke McLauglin in Manhattan on Monday, and told him to leave Saturday after an argument at her home in the 900 block of Gypsum.

On Sunday morning Topeka Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol located the Dodge and a pursuit ensued that ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of Mr. McLauglin.

The car is valued at $5,000. McLaughlin could face numerous charges in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-20

Statewide deaths have hit the century mark in Kansas due to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of He...

April 20, 2020 Comments

Salina Car Thief Arrested near Tope...

Kansas News

April 20, 2020

UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled

Top News

April 20, 2020

May Royals Playback Schedule

Sports News

April 20, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Car Thief Arrested...
April 20, 2020Comments
Disaster Food Distributio...
April 19, 2020Comments
Saline County Still Stead...
April 19, 2020Comments
Smoky Hills PBS Airs Lear...
April 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH