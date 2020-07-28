Salina Candidate’s Forum on KSAL

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate’s forum during the KSAL Morning News Extra during the 8am hour.

Tuesday Democratic candidates Dr. Phil Black and Ryan Holmquist joined in with their perspectives on a range of issues that touched on education, police reform and the economy.

Both gave Governor Laura Kelly high marks for navigating the state though the choppy waters of COVID-19. Dr. Black praised her efforts in keeping citizens safe.

Holmquist graded the Governor’s effort with a low B, citing a need for better communications from her office.

