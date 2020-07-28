Salina, KS

Salina Candidate’s Forum on KSAL

Jeff GarretsonJuly 28, 2020

With the primary elections in Kansas just days away, NewsRadio 1150 is hosting a candidate’s forum during the KSAL Morning News Extra during the 8am hour.

Tuesday Democratic candidates Dr. Phil Black and Ryan Holmquist joined in with their perspectives on a range of issues that touched on education, police reform and the economy.

Both gave Governor Laura Kelly high marks for navigating the state though the choppy waters of COVID-19. Dr. Black praised her efforts in keeping citizens safe.

 

Holmquist graded the Governor’s effort with a low B, citing a need for better communications from her office.

 

You can listen to the full audio segment by locating the Community Tab at the top of our home page on KSAL.com, then click on Candidate Debates.

