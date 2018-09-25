Salina, KS

Salina Candidate Forum Planned

KSAL StaffSeptember 25, 2018

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters will sponsor a Candidates Forum for State Legislative Candidates, on Thursday, October 25,

6:30-7:30pm, in the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

One session will be held.  It will feature local candidates for the State Legislature from the 69th District.

The forum will be moderated by Mark Ritter, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber, and Ann Zimmerman of the League of Women Voters.

The format of the forum will consist of one minute opening remarks by each candidate, questions from a media panel, written questions from the audience, and one minute closing remarks by each candidate. Candidates will have one minute to answer questions.

Candidate Profiles of the candidates for the 69th District and well as un-opposed candidates for the state legislature from Saline County and Saline County Commission candidates,  will b available October 8th at the Saline County Clerk’s office, the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, and on the Chamber website at www.salinakansas.org and League of Women Voters website at www.lwvsalina.org.   They will also be available at the forum.

The forum is free and open to the public.

September 25, 2018

