Salina Business Joins Pet Sitters International

A Salina-based pet sitting business has been accepted into a world-wide industry organization.

Adventures In Pet Sitting has recently been accepted for membership in Pet Sitters International (PSI), an organization of nearly 7,000 independent professional pet-sitting services throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. Founded in 1994, PSI is the world’s largest educational association for professional pet sitters.

According to the Salina business, membership in PSI has reinforced its dedication to offering professional, quality pet-care services and increasing their knowledge of the pet care industry.

MiKayla Anders started the business over three years ago after graduating from Kansas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology and a minor in Ecosphere Studies. Since the business began over 200 dogs, 60 cats, several exotic birds, fish, ducks and other pets have been cared for in the place the pets are most comfortable with; their home.

“I am proud to be part of Pet Sitters International and to be part of a large group of professionals around the world who have a passion, like mine, of caring for animals,” said Anders. “I grew up a few miles from Rolling Hills Zoo and was a Junior Zoo Keeper at the zoo. I have also worked with a wide variety of animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo and have worked for a doggie daycare. I am thankful for all of my loyal customers and the animals I get to work with day-in and day-out.”

For pet owners, in-home pet sitting provides a unique alternative to boarding facilities—or relying on family or neighbors to check on pets. Pet sitters come to the home daily and animals are able to keep their regular routines for meals, walks, medication and one-on-one care and attention. Owners report that their pets experience less stress and adjust better to their owners’ absence when the pets remain in their normal environment.

As a PSI member, Anders has access to important business tools and educational resources, including pet-sitter liability insurance, PSI’s Certificate Program, ongoing online training and PSI’s annual Pet Sitter World Educational Conference & Expo.

According to PSI President Patti Moran, more and more individuals are now advertising pet-sitting services, so it is important for pet owners to ensure they are choosing a qualified, professional pet sitter.

“We encourage pet owners to only use the services of professional pet sitters, and to take advantage of the peace of mind that comes with using an insured and bonded PSI-member pet-sitting business,” Moran said.

To learn more about Adventures In Pet Sitting visit www.petsittingadventures.com or call 785-201-5430.

_ _ _

Courtesy photo: MiKayla Anders cares for Quantum, a Border Terrier, owned by Richard and Kathy Fitzgerald of Salina. Adventures In Pet Sitting recently became a member of Pet Sitters International.