Salina Business Has Window Damaged For Second Time in the Past Month

For the second time in the past month, a downtown Salina business is damaged.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Downtown Auto Service, 119 S. 8th St., has had another window broken out.

The latest instance occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday where the window on one of their garage doors was damaged.

It is unknown what was used to break the glass and damage is estimated at $250.

Forrester says that earlier this month, the same business reported window damage to authorities on Aug. 7.

ORIGINAL (8/11): Authorities are investigating a rash of damage to property cases that could be related. Police say sometime between midnight Friday and 9:20am someone shattered a glass window at the AT&T building, 137 S. 7th Street. Damage is listed at $1,200.

Another nearby business was also vandalized during the same time frame. Police say a window on an overhead shop door at Downtown Auto, 119 S. 8th was smashed with a piece of concrete. Damage is estimated at $200.