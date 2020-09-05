Salina Benefit Concert Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Texas Tenors benefit concert in Salina has been postponed and rescheduled.

According to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, the show which was scheduled for September 19th has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 13th.

“While we are sad that the original date did not work, we are thrilled that The Texas Tenors were able to reschedule,” said Casey Flinn, Isis Shrine Recorder. “We are looking forward to hearing all of The Texas Tenors songs and some Christmas classics.”

The Texas Tenors performance in Salina is a fundraiser for Shriners Hospitals for Children and is brought to you by the ISIS Shrine.

All previously purchased tickets are still good for the new date. If someone is unable to make the new date, a refund may be requested at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office.

Platinum VIP tickets are $117 each and include near-stage table seating, meet & greet opportunity, a signed poster, 2 drink tickets, appetizers and early entry. Gold VIP tickets are $89 each and include table seating and a signed poster. Silver level tickets are $57 each, and Bronze level are $47 each.

Due to the social distancing requirements, those wanting to purchase tickets are urged to call the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office at 785-826-7200, or purchase in-person Monday through Friday

from 8 am to 5 pm.

More information can be found at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.

For more information on the Shriners Hospitals for Children please visit:

https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc