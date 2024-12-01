Salina Automotive Museum to Expand

The way has been paved for the Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America, known as “The Garage”, to expand in the future.

Salina City Commissioners last week approved an expansion plan for The Garage to lengthen the museum, and acquire a historic gas station at the corner of Iron and Fourth Street, “Champlin Motor Oils”, as its own.

Executive Director of The Garage, Michelle Peck told the commission the expansion will include additions such as classrooms, instructors, walkways, and more room for car displays. The Champlin retro gas pump will be used as an EV charging station. Additional automobile displays will be used in the retro gas station as well.

Salina 2020 commented that “people from all over the country come to visit the museum” and they hope to keep the tourist attraction popularized. “We want to make it (The Garage) as best as we can, and putting money back into the community is what we want to do” said Salina 2020 developers. Jay Leno and several other celebrities have taken a stop to checkout The Garage.

TIF financing will help fund the construction of the expansion project.

Peck said they received state tax credits for the expansion and will be selling it for charitable giving by the end of the year. Total cost of the project is $2,241,119.