Salina Author Releases First Book

A Salina author will celebrate the release of her first book with an event on Monday.

The community is invited to join Amy Cole in celebrating the release of her first book, “In Every Lifetime”. This novel kicks off a fictional romance series featuring the men and women of Titan Group. Former Marine Raiders, the men of Titan Group will stop at nothing to protect the women they love.

Cole will be at Red Fern Booksellers in Downtown Salina on Monday from 7-9 pm.

According to the bookstore, Cole is a voracious romance reader residing with her husband, two teenage sons, two black labs and one grouchy cat in Salina. She is a lover of history, books of all types, food, cooking, traveling, trivia, her family, decorating, being outside (primarily in the fall and winter), and sports. She is an avid college football fan who loves the Kansas State University Wildcats. She spends most of her free time watching her sons play sports for their school, which she loves to support.

Prior to starting her writing career, Cole traveled extensively for work for many years. She’s tried to include fun tidbits about great locations and can always be counted on to offer advice on where to eat for anyone traveling to a new city.

Cole promises spice, historical tidbits, fun easter eggs for friends and family, some mystery, lots of happily ever afters and that no dogs (or cats) will be too badly harmed in any story she writes.