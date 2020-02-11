Salina Attorney Applies for Court of Appeals Vacancy

A Salina attorney has applied for the Kansas Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission today announced the applicants for the upcoming vacancy on the Court of Appeals. The deadline to apply was 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

As of that deadline, the following Kansans had submitted their applications for consideration, including a Salina attorney:

Kristopher R. Ailslieger, Topeka

Daniel Cahill, Kansas City

Natalie A. Chalmers, Lenexa

Amy Fellows Cline, Wichita

Angela D. Coble, Salina

Dennis D. Depew, Neodesha

Carl A. Folsom III, Lawrence

Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka

Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita

Michael P. Joyce, Leawood

Russell J. Keller, Fairway

Sarah J. Loquist-Berry, Topeka

Steven J. Obermeier, Olathe

Stephen O. Phillips, Perry

Dave J. Rempel, Overland Park

Diane H. Sorensen, Wichita

Suzanne Valdez, Lawrence

Kristen D. Wheeler, Wichita

Marcia A. Wood, Wichita

The Commission will interview applicants on Monday, Feb. 24, and Tuesday, Feb. 25 to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the April 3, 2020 retirement of Judge G. Joseph Pierron Jr.

Interviews will be in a meeting room in the Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, and are open to the public.

The interview schedule will be announced at a later date. All updates may be found at https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/press-releases/.

Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-01 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, establishing the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under Kansas law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three nominees for the Governor to consider.