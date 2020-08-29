Salina Artist Showcased at Lindsborg Venue

The work of a Salina artist will highlighted at a Lindsborg art venue. Karla Prickett will be the Aritst-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio September 1st through September 12th.

“Since retirement, I have created a home studio and am enjoying the time and space to create. The Red Barn Studio is a most inspirational place to formulate concepts and apply concentration to one’s work. I will focus on new mixed media work during the residency. My creative process currently involves complex mixed media collage compositions on canvas or board in which LINE becomes the key component. My concentration is on the movement of visual elements incorporating or bordered with line and using these lines to ‘draw’ within each of my works. This approach honors my admiration for art or design work created by hand in a time before computers and CAD technology. Drafters, artists, and others can create precision drawings or technical illustrations. CAD software can be used to create two-dimensional (2-D) drawings or three-dimensional (3-D) models. I focus on relationships of shapes to one another, their geometry and placement – the simplicity and beauty in the mark of a fountain pen, arched line from a compass, or movement in cursive patterns. My compositions create a new matrix for the things I admire from a time which no longer exists. I place them in a new context…one that will construct a contemporary record, one that will celebrate a continuance of the visual past and of who I am – past and present – my vision, my reimagining and my respect.”

Prickett is originally from Concordia. She received her BA in Art Education from Fort Hays State University. She is currently a studio artist and visual arts consultant. Prickett is a Board and Exhibition Committee member at the Salina Art Center and on the Show Committee at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 785 227-2217, Tues thru Fri 10AM to 5PM, Sat and Sun 1PM to 5PM and by appt.