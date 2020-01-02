Salina, KS

Salina Art Center to Temporarily Close

Todd PittengerJanuary 2, 2020

To order to prepare for the new 2020 Exhibition Season, the Salina Art Center will close this Friday through Sunday.

According to the organization, the ARTery makerspace at 242 S. Santa Fe will reopen on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Salina Art Center Cinema is open as usual. Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for showtimes.

The Art Center Galleries will reopen on Wednesday January 15 and feature two exhibitions to kick off the 2020 season. “Shattering the Void: Realms of Meaning in East Asian Art” is a collaboration between the Art Center, the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas, and Salina Arts & Humanities funded by the Freeman Foundation. At noon on Jan. 15, Rachel Straughn-Navarro will be the featured Lunch & Learn speaker and will discuss the “Shattering the Void” project. The second exhibition is “Mother Tongue, Motherhood, and Transculturalization” featuring artist Shin-Hee Chin.

