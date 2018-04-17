Salina Art Center Planning 40th Anniversary Gala

The Salina Art Center is planning a 40th anniversary celebration later this month with a gala. The art center will host a gala at Marymount Properties.

The historic setting of Marymount is a fitting venue for Salina Art Center’s 40th Anniversary Gala. From its majestic hilltop location, Marymount College was a dynamic leader in Salina’s cultural life from its founding in 1922 until its closing in 1989. The faculty and visiting artists brought memorable experiences in the visual arts, drama, dance and music to Salina audiences. That legacy is honored in the Art Center’s four decades.

Guests will be able to marvel at the architectural details and celebrate in the building’s grand foyer with hors d’oeuvres and drinks, then enjoy an unforgettable experience in the elegant dining room. The exclusive menu features four courses with wine pairings and is the creative culinary genius of Chef Eric Shelton. Featured speaker for the evening is Saralyn Reece Hardy, Marilyn Stokstad Director at the Spencer Museum of Art and former longtime director of the Salina Art Center.

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a non-profit art museum, makerspace and cinema creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS. Learn more online at www.salinaartcenter.org.

The Salina Art Center 40th Anniversary Gala is Friday, April 27th at Marymount. It begins at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.salinaartcenter.org.