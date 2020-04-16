Salina Art Center Cinema Now Streaming

The Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe begins streaming first release films April 17, 2020.

Thanks to exciting new partnerships with film makers and distributors, the Art Center Cinema can now bring exciting films for viewers to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes!

Distributors like Oscilloscope, Kino Marquee, and others are teaming with independent theaters across the globe in efforts to support great film. The distributors set the ticket price to stream the movie and split the proceeds with the Art Center Cinema.

“Film is the fastest growing contemporary art form and the Cinema is an exciting part of our mission. We are excited to bring movies that matter to our community,” Misty Serene, interim executive director at Salina Art Center. “I love that so many people are turning to the arts to help combat their isolation. They are looking to art exhibitions, history museums, science and nature centers, and film to fill the void. We are enjoying movies and lectures we were too busy for before. My greatest hope is that when things get “back to normal,” we will remember that we turned to the arts to help us engage our minds and souls through difficult times.”

The Cinema will begin offering two movies per week on April 17. The first films include “Saint Francis” and “Sorry We Missed You.” Visit Salina Art Center for details and links to stream films.

Salina Art Center has been creative in identifying ways to engage audiences with contemporary art online. Their current exhibition, “Salina Biennial | Contemporary Art from the Mountain Plains Region” can be viewed online complete with artist interviews, images, and art projects inspired by Biennial artists.

“It’s a challenging time for all of us,” says Serene “but we are inspired by the creative spirit of artists and engagement from visitors to our YouTube channel, Facebook, and Instagram.”

Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for details on all the virtual programs and resources being offered by Salina Art Center.