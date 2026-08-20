Salina Army Celebrates Renovated Corps and Community Center

A storm in the summer of 2024 left the Salina Salvation Army Corps and Community Center nearly totally unusable. Fast forward to Thursday of this week and staff, supporters, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered for a ribbon cutting and rededication of the facility.

Captain Luke Hursh tells KSAL News there was some concern they might not be able to fully recover from the 2024 storm.

The renovated Corps and Community Center will strengthen The Salvation Army’s ability to meet human needs without discrimination while providing space for a wide variety of ministries and community services. Hursh says it had always been his dream to transform the facility into a true community center.

The renovation represents not only an investment in the building but also an investment in the people who walk through its doors each day.

The facility supports worship and spiritual development, youth and family programs, community outreach, emergency assistance, meals, social services, and other programs designed to serve individuals and families throughout Salina and the surrounding area.

Hursh says the renovation would not have been possible without the help of many people in the community, including Riley Construction who really stepped up to help. Brian Thompson from Riley in turn thanked the many others who helped him, including other contractors and industry businesses.

Many of the organization’s programs, including the daily meal program, were put on pause during the renovation. All of the programs are now back, and Hursh says they plan on adding even more.