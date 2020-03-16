Salina, KS

Salina Arena Postpones All Events Through May

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2020

On Monday the Saline County Health Department urged that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Later, President Trump narrowed it even further, to groups of ten.

As a result, the City of Salina has directed Tony’s Pizza Events Center to postpone all gatherings through May 11th.

They are currently working to reschedule all performances March 17th to May 10th and will provide updates as quickly as possible.

Please note fans are encouraged to retain their tickets until the new date is announced.

The following events have been postponed:
• March 21st, Salina Liberty Indoor Football
• March 24th-26th, MidAmerica Farm Expo
• March 28th, Salina Liberty Indoor Football
• April 4th, Salina Liberty Indoor Football
• April 17th-19th, Salina Shrine Circus
• April 24th, The Charlie Daniels Band & Marshall Tucker Band
• April 30th, Salina Women’s Fair
• May 10th, Salina Liberty Indoor Football

At this time, all events after May 11, 2020 are still scheduled as planned.

