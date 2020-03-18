Salina Arena Announces Concert Reschedule

As they say, “The show must go on!” Tony’s Pizza Events Center is excited to announce a new date for the Fire on the Mountain Tour featuring The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band with special guest the Scooter Brown Band, Nov. 19, 2020.

“While the COVID-19/Coronoavirus has brought many challenges to the entertainment industry, we are committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Salina community now more than ever,” said Susan Trafton, General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Events Center. “We are so glad that these artists will still be coming to Salina and will be ready to put on a great show!”

Best known for its Grammy winning hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” The Charlie Daniels Band has been performing on stage & screen for over 50 years.

The Marshall Tucker Band has been in tune and tearing it up on live stages both big and small across the globe since 1972. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over in its wake.

Providing support for The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band will be the Scooter Brown Band. With their newest release, “American Son,” the Scooter Brown Band is defining modern Southern rock.

Tickets for the Fire on the Mountain Tour are $89, $69, $49 and $35 and are available now at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW.

Tickets that were previously purchased are good for the new date. Anyone not able to attend the new date is eligible for a refund at the point of purchase.