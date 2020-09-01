Salina Area United Way Planning Hybrid Kickoff

The Salina Area United Way is planning a hybrid kickoff to its 2020-2021 campaign.

According to the organization, this year’s kick-off will be a virtual event and a come and go event at the Salina Area United Way Office. You will be able to stream the event via the Salina Area United Way Facebook page and YouTube or join the staff and board of directors at their office located at 210 E Walnut St., Suite 100.

The event will have virtual and in-person interviews with community partner directors, board members and more. 3B’s BBQ Food Truck will be located at the office from 11am to 2pm. You can stop by for coffee corner, a look at the campaign video, and other mini videos, giveaways, volunteer of the year and more.

The theme for the 2020-2021 Annual Campaign is “Building Bridges: Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow” with a goal to raise $550,000.

Since the beginning the United Way has been here when we were Community Chest, we are here today especially through COVID-19 and we will continue to be here into the future leading our community.

“We know this is a crucial time for our community and we want to be there to support them. To reach our goal of $550,000 would be tremendous for our community partners especially during these tough times,” says Claire Mullen, Executive Director for the Salina Area United Way. “By starting the COVID-19 Relief Fund, we stepped up as a leader for our community and we want to continue on that same path with our Annual Campaign.”

Sponsors of the event include American State Bank & Trust, Capitol Federal, Nex-Tech Wireless and First Bank Kansas.