Salina Are United Way Relocating

The Salina Area United Way is on the move. The organization is moving from its location in Downtown Salina to a new office.

According to the United Way, they are moving to a new location at 328 N Ohio, where they will be sharing a space with Miracle Ear.

During the transition the United Way will be operating in some capacity, however the office will be closed to walk-ins starting Friday, March 21, at 12:00 PM until they are officially settled in at their new location. During this time, if you need assistance you can call them at (785) 827-1312 and leave a message. They will return your call within one business day. You may also reach us via email at [email protected].

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program will continue to provide intake and scheduled tax appointments at 113 N Seventh St Downtown location through Thursday, April 3rd. Beginning Monday, April 8th, all VITA appointments will take place at the new location, 328 N Ohio.