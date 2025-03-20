Salina Are United Way Relocating

By Todd Pittenger March 20, 2025

The Salina Area United Way is on the move. The organization is moving from its location in Downtown Salina to a new office.

According to the United Way, they are moving to a new location at 328 N Ohio, where they will be sharing a space with Miracle Ear.

During the transition the United Way will be operating in some capacity, however the office will be closed to walk-ins starting Friday, March 21, at 12:00 PM until they are officially settled in at their new location. During this time, if you need assistance you can call them at (785) 827-1312 and leave a message. They will return your call within one business day. You may also reach us via email at [email protected].

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program will continue to provide intake and scheduled tax appointments at 113 N Seventh St Downtown location through Thursday, April 3rd. Beginning Monday, April 8th, all VITA appointments will take place at the new location, 328 N Ohio.

 