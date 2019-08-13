Salina Animal Service to Participate in Clear the Shelters

The Salina Animal Shelter will participate in a nationwide pet adoption effort this weekend.

According to the City of Salina, Salina Animal Services will participate in “Clear the Shelters”, a nationwide pet adoption drive where adoption fees are waived. The event is this Saturday, August 17th, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Interested adopters are encouraged to follow Salina Animal Services on Facebook for updates.

Adopted pets will be:

Spayed/neutered

Micro-chipped

Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines

Wormed

Flea-treated

Given pet-related goodies by the Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. team

For more information about Salina Animal Services, call (785) 826-6535 or visit salinaanimalservices.com. For more information on Clear the Shelters, visit cleartheshelters.com.

Since “Clear the Shelters” was established in 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted through hundreds of participating shelters.