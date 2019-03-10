Salina Adult Education Center Partnership Results in Humanitarian Award

The Saline County Community Corrections and Drug Court (CC/DC) Team’s work with the Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC) has made a difference in clients’ lives and left quite an impression on adult education staff.

So much, in fact, that Kelly Mobray, SAEC director, nominated the Saline County CC/DC team for the KAEA Humanitarian Award. She explains, “Their support for literacy and employment services in Salina is exceptional and this award affirms that.”

The local partnership between SAEC and the CC/DC team has expanded over recent years. It involves the CC/DC team referring clients to SAEC for GED and college skill building as well as for participation in SAEC’s employment readiness program, Partners 4 Success.

“Staff at CC/DC work side by side with the SAEC team to provide the support needed for clients to navigate hurdles and achieve success,” explained Mobray. “The results are life-changing; clients are connected to SAEC services so they can improve their lives through education and employability training.”

The CC/DC team was recognized in February at the KAEA annual meeting, at a Saline County Commissioners meeting and in March at the Partners 4 Success Graduation.