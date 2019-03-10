Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 25 °

Salina Adult Education Center Partnership Results in Humanitarian Award

Jennifer Bradford-VernonMarch 10, 2019

The Saline County Community Corrections and Drug Court (CC/DC) Team’s work with the Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC) has made a difference in clients’ lives and left quite an impression on adult education staff.

So much, in fact, that Kelly Mobray, SAEC director, nominated the Saline County CC/DC team for the KAEA Humanitarian Award. She explains, “Their support for literacy and employment services in Salina is exceptional and this award affirms that.”

The local partnership between SAEC and the CC/DC team has expanded over recent years. It involves the CC/DC team referring clients to SAEC for GED and college skill building as well as for participation in SAEC’s employment readiness program, Partners 4 Success.

“Staff at CC/DC work side by side with the SAEC team to provide the support needed for clients to navigate hurdles and achieve success,” explained Mobray. “The results are life-changing; clients are connected to SAEC services so they can improve their lives through education and employability training.”

The CC/DC team was recognized in February at the KAEA annual meeting, at a Saline County Commissioners meeting and in March at the Partners 4 Success Graduation.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Teams Help League Hit by Thi...

A couple of Salina teams stepped up to the plate to help a Kansas baseball league which lost nearly ...

March 10, 2019 Comments

Salina Adult Education Center Partn...

Top News

March 10, 2019

Kansas tops Baylor, completes undef...

Sports News

March 9, 2019

2019 State Basketball Results

Sports News

March 9, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Missing Salina Ma...
March 9, 2019Comments
New Officers Ready to Beg...
March 9, 2019Comments
Kansas College Joins Stat...
March 9, 2019Comments
Kansas Wetlands Education...
March 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH