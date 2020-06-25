Salina, KS

Saharan Dust Could Impact Kansas

Todd PittengerJune 25, 2020

A massive plume of dust from the Sahara desert in northern Africa is drifting in the upper atmosphere and headed to the United States.

According to the National Weather Service, Saharan dust has been moving west across the southern Atlantic Ocean and has recently reached the Caribbean Sea. As the dust continues to move west, it will eventually get pulled north into parts of the United States, potentially impacting portions of the Central and Southern Plains.

According to the Weather Channel, a similar plume in 2018 caused the worst air pollution of the year in Arkansas and Texas. Health experts say the dust particles could trigger symptoms similar to springtime allergies or cause respiratory irritation for people with conditions like asthma or emphysema.

The weather service says hazy skies, colorful sunrises and sunsets, and reduced air quality will be possible impacts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

