Safety Tips For Holiday Travel

The next two months are usually filled with Americans traveling to-and-from different destinations. Visiting loved ones and friends in different parts of the country for the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and other holidays is the usual routine in years past.

However, with a world-wide pandemic, it has caused some to reconsider their travel plans for the months of Nov. and Dec. Still, millions of Americans will hit the road to celebrate this year and the CDC has released some safety tips to keep everyone healthy.

Practice these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while traveling: