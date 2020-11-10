Safety Tips For Holiday Travel

The next two months are usually filled with Americans traveling to-and-from different destinations. Visiting loved ones and friends in different parts of the country for the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and other holidays is the usual routine in years past.
However, with a world-wide pandemic, it has caused some to reconsider their travel plans for the months of Nov. and Dec. Still, millions of Americans will hit the road to celebrate this year and the CDC has released some safety tips to keep everyone healthy.
Practice these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while traveling:
- Do not travel if you are sick, have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
- Check your destination’s COVID-19 status in advance.
- Wear a face covering.
- Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer.
- Maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others and avoid close contact.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Pack your own food and drinks and avoid unnecessary stops.
- Use disinfectant wipes when touching shared surfaces such as door handles and keypads.