Safety Logan Jr. Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Wednesday.

A second-team postseason selection in 2021 and the conference’s leading tackler, Logan was one of five defensive backs named to the team, which was selected by media representatives who cover the conference.

In 2021, Logan led the Big 12 with 113 tackles, which marked the most by a Jayhawk since 2018. He also led all safeties nationally in tackles. The St. Augustine, Florida native had 79 unassisted stops last year, which led the Big 12 and was third nationally among all players.

Logan was the only player in the country last year to have at least 113 tackles, six pass breakups and multiple forced fumbles on the season. He recorded his lone interception of the season at home against Texas Tech.

He had four games last season where he totaled double-digit tackles, including each of the final three games of the season. In the second-to-last game of the season, Logan had a career-high 15 tackles, including two tackles-for-loss. He had 14 tackles and one tackle-for-loss in the season finale against West Virginia.

Logan had multiple passes defended in a game twice last season, breaking up two passes against Coastal Carolina and Texas Tech. He also had a tackle-for-loss at Oklahoma State.

The safety has led the Jayhawks in tackles each of the past two seasons, posting a team-best 58 in 2020.

