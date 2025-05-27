Safe with Cash Stolen from Salina Hotel

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a safe from a local hotel.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, staff at the Comfort Inn & Suites on North 9th contacted authorities on Sunday morning after discovering a Sentry brand floor drop safe had been stolen.

Police say they are looking for two known suspects in connection to the burglary.

Hotel staff told officers they were cleaning as part of their morning routine and left the office unlocked.

When they returned a short time later the safe and an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were gone.